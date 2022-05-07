Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ:BFLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 2,639,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Robbins acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332 in the last ninety days. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 152,416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 170,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 92,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.