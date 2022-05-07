C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

