C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

