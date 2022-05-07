C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Earnings Results

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. 540,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.