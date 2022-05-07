C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Earnings Results

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.
C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. 540,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
