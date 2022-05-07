C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 540,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

