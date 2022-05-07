Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.82 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CABO traded up $36.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,040. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,084.53 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,581.51.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.
Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
