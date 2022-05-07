Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.82 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CABO traded up $36.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 213,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,040. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,084.53 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,411.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,581.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cable One by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

