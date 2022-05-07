Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CDZI opened at $2.04 on Friday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,540.60% and a negative return on equity of 171.53%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 2,857,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Winston H. Hickox acquired 44,410 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,007.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,006,937 shares of company stock worth $5,306,102. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 595,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cadiz by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 145,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.