California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 743,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.72. California Resources has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in California Resources by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

