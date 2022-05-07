Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

ELY stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.