Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 48.93% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,761. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 223,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $3,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.