Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

CLMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

CLMT traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 135,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,534. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

