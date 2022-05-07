Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) & Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Head to Head Survey

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Oil and Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $29.99 billion 1.18 $1.98 billion $3.75 14.07 Calumet Specialty Products Partners $3.15 billion 0.36 -$260.10 million ($3.23) -4.43

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners. Calumet Specialty Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil 7.52% 15.21% 8.03% Calumet Specialty Products Partners -8.12% N/A -13.32%

Risk & Volatility

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Imperial Oil and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Calumet Specialty Products Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Imperial Oil presently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.11%. Given Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calumet Specialty Products Partners is more favorable than Imperial Oil.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products and the distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,400 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals, benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resin. The company was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products. The company's Montana/Renewables segment focuses on processing renewable feedstocks into renewable hydrogen, renewable natural gas, renewable propane, renewable naphtha, renewable kerosene/aviation fuel, and renewable diesel. This segment also processes Canadian crude oil into conventional gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and specialty grades of asphalt. Its Performance Brands segment blends, packages, and markets high performance products through Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, and TruFuel brands. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

