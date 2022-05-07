Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambium reported relatively modest first-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate despite supply chain headwinds that resulted in top-line contraction. The company benefits from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity products. It capitalizes on cloud-based network management software that enables operators to deploy networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. Cambium’s multi-gigabit wireless solutions provide connectivity tools to solve challenges proficiently. However, it operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses strain margins. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Supply chain disruptions are likely to continue in the near future, denting its cash flow.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 356,784 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,955 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

