Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 131.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

