Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

CMBM stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

