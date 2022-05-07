Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

CCJ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,719,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,544. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cameco by 21.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,032,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 181,559 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

