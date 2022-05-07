Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,719,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,544. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.