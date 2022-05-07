Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given a C$47.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.64.

CCO opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.11. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of -118.12.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

