Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.64.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$30.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.11. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.