Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of CPB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,963. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

