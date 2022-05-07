Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 191,122 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,357,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.97 on Friday, reaching C$149.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,507. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.07. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

