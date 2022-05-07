Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$14,446,052.60 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,658,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,915,390,114.55.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$149.89. 2,347,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$103.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$171.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

