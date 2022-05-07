Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.18.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 2,157,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

