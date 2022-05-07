Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. 2,157,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

