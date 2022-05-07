Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$87.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$87.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.55.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.44%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total transaction of C$2,087,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,952,446.30. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,404,181.28. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.