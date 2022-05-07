Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.55.

CNQ opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$37.82 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$95.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.44%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock worth $6,250,593 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

