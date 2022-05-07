Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.55.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$95.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$37.82 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.44%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,864 shares in the company, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total transaction of C$2,087,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,952,446.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

