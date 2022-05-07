Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$111.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$87.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.55.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$95.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$37.82 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,404,181.28. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total value of C$2,087,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,952,446.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock worth $6,250,593.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

