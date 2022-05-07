Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.55.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$37.82 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total value of C$2,087,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,952,446.30. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,404,181.28. Insiders sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

