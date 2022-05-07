Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Capital Properties stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Capital Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 million and a PE ratio of 41.38.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Capital Properties had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

