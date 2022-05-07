Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

