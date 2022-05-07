Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-$5.25 EPS.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,353,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,549,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

