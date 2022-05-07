Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 465,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,264,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,818 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

