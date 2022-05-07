Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending Inc., formerly known as TCG BDC Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 333,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

