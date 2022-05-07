Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of CGBD opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $781.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

