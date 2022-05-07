CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CarParts.com stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 2.46. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CarParts.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CarParts.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

