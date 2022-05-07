Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 1,102,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,164,232. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $389,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CASA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

