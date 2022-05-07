Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.