CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

CASI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,848. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

