Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAVA. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
