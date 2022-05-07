Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAVA. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA opened at $20.05 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $802.44 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.