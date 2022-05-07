Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 952,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $146.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.