Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 952,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVA. Univest Sec began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

