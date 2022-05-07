Cassava Sciences’ (SAVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SAVA. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.
Shares of SAVA stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.44 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 109.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 47.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 278.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
