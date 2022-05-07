Cassava Sciences’ (SAVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAVA. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.44 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 109.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 47.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 278.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.