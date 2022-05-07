CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 268,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

