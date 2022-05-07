Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director David Maclennan Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Maclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

