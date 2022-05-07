CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from CBB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of CBBI stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

