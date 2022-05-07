CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

NYSE CBRE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,437,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,931,000 after purchasing an additional 177,431 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

