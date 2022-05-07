CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
CDK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. 1,675,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,524. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.
About CDK Global (Get Rating)
CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.
