CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

CDW stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,626. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $159.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CDW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

