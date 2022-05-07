CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.78. CDW has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,912,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

