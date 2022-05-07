Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.67. 443,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 176,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

